Понедельник, 27 декабря, 2021
На Киевском шоссе Москвы загорелся бензовоз

Днём 27 декабря на 34-м километре Киевского шоссе Москвы загорелся бензовоз. Видео появилось в соцсетях.

Очевидцы сообщают об угрозе взрыва, поэтому машину тушат с осторожностью.

Фото: телеграм-канал «Москва на дорогах».

