В Рязанской области начали решать проблемы жителей, которые хотели пожаловаться президенту

Елена Лобанова
В Рязанской области начали решать проблемы жителей, которые планировали обратиться к президенту во время прямой линии. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального правительства. 

Николай Любимов отметил, что вопросов во время эфира от нашего региона не прозвучало. При этом жители писали о проблемах в социальных сетях. 

— Люди жаловались и на экологию, и на инфраструктуру, и на дороги, и на газификацию. Например, жители села Чуфилово Клепиковского района записали видеообращение Президенту с просьбой обратить внимание на автодорогу «Тума – Малахово – Колесниково – Акулово», – сказал Николай Любимов. 

Губернатор подчеркнул, что еще до прямой линии все вопросы уже начали решаться. По некоторым из них уже есть конкретные решения и финансирование. 

— Прямой диалог с людьми – это важный и самый эффективный элемент нашей работы по решению проблем региона и его жителей. Такой формат взаимодействия с гражданами, такое прямое общение уже многократно доказывало свою востребованность, полезность и продуктивность, — заключил Николай Любимов.

