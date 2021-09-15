9.7 C
Рязань
Среда, 15 сентября, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия РязаниТоп новость

В Рязани произошёл крупный пожар

7info
В Рязани произошёл крупный пожар

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Утром в среду, 15 сентября. в посёлке Борки в Рязани произошёл крупный пожар. Об этом РИА «7 новостей» сообщил очевидец.

Фото и видео сделаны в 08.20. По словам очевидца, огонь перекинулся на второй жилой дом.

Официальная информация уточняется.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,623ЧитателиЧитать
1,520ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
Новости мира

В Петербурге в заброшенном автобусе сгорел человек

Новости Рязани

Ефремов рассказал о «трещине в жизни» перед смертельным ДТП

Новости мира

Лихач на «приоре» насмерть сбил водителя такси и покалечил пассажира

Власть

Экс-мэр Рязани Булеков возглавил Московский кооперативный техникум

Новости Рязани

Отменён оправдательный приговор в отношении возможного заказчика убийства рязанского бизнесмена

Новости Рязани

В Рязанской области выявлен ещё 101 случай заражения коронавирусом

Новости мира

Клиенты ВТБ в Центральном федеральном округе увеличили спрос на ипотеку на 18%

Новости Рязани

Рязанцы приняли участие в финале Всероссийского конкурса «АгроНТИ 2021»

Новости Рязани

В России изменят правила назначения пособий на детей 3-7 лет

Новости мира

Мать сажала детей на цепь, чтобы экономить на еде и посылать деньги зэку в СИЗО

ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]