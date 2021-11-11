2 C
Рязань
Четверг, 11 ноября, 2021
В Рязани на Забайкальской поезд снёс участок теплотрассы

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / vk.com/rzn_life_vk

В Рязани на улице Забайкальской паровоз протаранил участок теплотрассы. Об этом сообщил очевидец в группе RZN.LIFE во ВКонтакте. 

“Мы тут закрыты на Забайкалке. Вот паровоз что натворил. Дорога у нас закрыта”, — комментирует автор поста в видео.

На опубликованных кадрах видно, что случился прорыв коммуникаций.  

Происшествие прокомментировали в мэрии Рязани.

«Специалисты МУП РМПТС выехали на место для оценки ситуации и устранения аварии и ее последствий», — говорится в сообщении.

