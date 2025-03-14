Пятница, 14 марта, 2025
В Рязанской области подняли из воды второго утопленника за день

Валерия Мединская

14 марта в Рязанской области из воды достали труп. В ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области уточнили, что это второй утопленник за день.

Трагедия случилась около населённого пункта Песочня Путятинского района. Тело доставали из воды спасатели Центральной спасательной станции Рязани. Личность погибшего установлена, это мужчина 1981 года рождения.

Извлекли труп из воды в 16.45. Несколькими часами ранее труп мужчины подняли из пруда в Шацком районе. А вот трагедии на озере в Клепиковском районе удалось избежать. Там сотрудники МЧС спасли провалившегося под лёд мужчину.

