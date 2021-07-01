20.1 C
Рязань
Четверг, 1 июля, 2021
В массовом ДТП на улице Дзержинского никто не пострадал

7info7
Госавтоинспекция прокомментировала массовое ДТП на улице Дзержинского в Рязани.

1 июля там столкнулись троллейбус и две легковушки. Из-за произошедшего образовалась пробка. В ДТП никто не пострадал.

На месте происшествия работают сотрудники ГИБДД.

