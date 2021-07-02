24 C
Рязань
Пятница, 2 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

В Канищеве произошло массовое ДТП

7info
- Advertisement -

Массовое ДТП произошло 2 июля в микрорайоне Канищево. Информацию опубликовала группа ДТП | Аварии | Рязань.

Столкнулись несколько легковых автомобилей. Подробности случившегося неизвестны.

Официальные данные уточняются. 

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,528ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]