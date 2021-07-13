24.8 C
Рязань
Вторник, 13 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

В центре Рязани прорвало водопровод

7info
- Advertisement -

Утром 13 июля на перекрёстке улиц Новой и Циолковского в Рязани прорвало водопровод. Об этом сообщила пресс-служба мэрии.

На место выехали сотрудники Водоканала. Работники оценят ситуацию, затем начнут ремонтировать участок.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на РИА «7 новостей» в «ЯндексНовости». Будет интересно!!!

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,528ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]