Среда, 30 июня, 2021
В центре Рязани легковушка вылетела на тротуар

Днём 30 июня в центре Рязани легковой автомобиль вылетел на тротуар. Фото опубликовала группа Дороги Рязани.

– На площади Ленина «Лада» вылетела на тротуар, – написал пользователь ВК. 

По данным Госавтоинспекции, в ДТП никто не пострадал. 

