Четверг, 19 августа, 2021
Рязанцы сообщили о сильной вони в нескольких районах города

Рязанцы сообщили о сильной вони в нескольких районах города
Неприятный запах ощущался в среду, 18 августа, во всех районах Рязани. Об этом сообщили пользователи соцсети ВКонтакте.

Информацией люди делились в группе «Дышим чистым».

Ужасная вонь, можно умереть в Песочне.

Не только в Песочне, Новая, Есенина, Солотчинское шоссе, Павлова — везде вонь.

Боже, сейчас просто ужасный воздух в районе Глобуса.

Центр, воняет нереально уже месяц!

На Михайловке тоже дышать нечем! Ехали с закрытыми окнами, аж слезы из глаз и першит в горле!

