16.7 C
Рязань
Четверг, 5 августа, 2021
Рязанцы пожаловались на массовую гибель рыбы на Ореховом озере

Елена Лобанова
Рязанцы пожаловались на массовую гибель рыбы на Ореховом озере
Фото из социальных сетей
В среду, 4 августа, на Ореховом озере в Рязани заметили массовую гибель рыбы. Соответствующая запись появилась в социальных сетях.

Рязанцы недоумевают, что могло произойти.

— На Ореховом озере массовая гибель рыбы по всему берегу. Что случилось в акватории? — говорится в сообщении.

Пользователь соцсетей просит провести проверку.

