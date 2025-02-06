Четверг, 6 февраля, 2025
Рязанскую область 7 февраля накроют морозы

Анастасия Мериакри

В Рязанскую область 7 февраля придут морозы. Такой прогноз дают синоптики рязанского ЦГМС.

Область накроет переменная облачность, без осадков. На дорогах будет гололедица. Давление – 766 мм ртутного столба, в течение дня будет расти.

Температура воздуха 7 февраля ночью от -10°С до -5°С, в некоторых районах может достигнуть -13°С, днем от -7°С до -2°С. Ветер северо-восточный, 3-8 м/с.

Ранее стало известно, что самое высокое давление в Рязани ожидается 8 февраля. Самые низкие температуры придут в воскресенье.

