Рязань
Вторник, 11 января, 2022
Рязанец проехал по центру города на сноуборде

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / instagram.com/george_yurov/

Рязанец прокатился по Первомайскому проспекту на сноуборде. Видео экстремалов появилось в социальных сетях. 

Веселье молодых людей длилось недолго. У библиотеки Горького их остановили полицейские. 

«Это не смешно. Центр города — и на сноуборде кататься!», — сказал сотрудник ДПС. 

Подробности инцидента выясняются. 

