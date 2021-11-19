1.1 C
Рязань
Пятница, 19 ноября, 2021
Рязанцев предупредили о мокром снеге и сильном ветре в субботу

Александр Ильин

В субботу, 20 ноября, в Рязани ожидается облачная погода с мокрым снегом и сильным ветром. Об этом сообщила пресс-служба мэрии города со ссылкой на синоптиков. 

Возможна гололедица, налипание мокрого снега. Порывы ветра могут достигать 20 м/с. 

Температура воздуха по области ночью -5…0 С, днем -1…+4°С.

“Администрация города обращается к жителям областного центра с просьбой быть внимательными. Из-за ветра возможно падение шатких конструкций, деревьев, а также повреждение линий электропередачи. Пешеходам следует быть осторожными, а водителям аккуратнее на дорогах и соблюдать правила дорожного движения”, — говорится в сообщении. 

