Среда, 5 марта, 2025
Рязань
Общество

Префектом Солотчи станет ветеран СВО Алексей Матасов

Валерия Мединская

Руководителем новой префектуры Солотчи в Рязани станет ветеран СВО, гвардии подполковник Алексей Матасов. Об этом в своём telegram-канале сообщил глава региона Павел Малков.

Матасов — офицер-десантник.

— Это один из примеров того, что участники СВО и на гражданской службе готовы помогать родному краю. Посоветовал Алексею Петровичу зарегистрироваться на второй поток программы «ГЕРОИ62». В профессиональной карьере очень важно желание постоянно учиться и развиваться, — пишет Малков.

Напомним, решение о создании префектуры посёлка Солотча приняли в конце декабря прошлого года. По задумке, создание префектуры позволит оперативно решать задачи и проблемы населения и гостей населённого пункта.

