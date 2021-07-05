24.6 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 5 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

На улице Новаторов в Рязани починят фонари

7info
- Advertisement -

Фонари на улице Новаторов починят, сообщила администрация Рязани на странице губернатора Николая Любимова.

Рязанка пожаловалась на проблемы уличного освещения. По её словам, часть ламп перегорела, остальные закрыты ветками деревьев.

— Дирекция благоустройства проедёт обследование, светильники будут отремонтированы. При необходимости будут проведены работы по обрезке ветвей деревьев, — ответила администрация Рязани.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,528ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]