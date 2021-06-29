20.3 C
Вторник, 29 июня, 2021
На трассе под Рязанью сняли на видео оленёнка

7info
На трассе под Рязанью сняли на видео оленёнка
Оленёнок попал на запись видеорегистратора на автодороге под Рязанью. Видео опубликовала группа Новости Рязани ВКонтакте.

— Малыш вышел погулять на трассу, — написал автор.

Рязанец призвал водителей беречь себя и животных.

