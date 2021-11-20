0.7 C
На Солотчинском шоссе под Рязанью образовалась пробка из-за дорожных работ

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / соцсети / АвтоБлог Рязань

На Солотчинском шоссе под Рязанью, на участке между Полянами и Полково, образовалась пробка из-за дорожных работ. Об этом сообщили водители в соцсетях. 

“Прогнозируется самый сильный за последние 70 лет снегопад? Самое время планировать дорожные работы!”, — пишут пользователи. 

По словам очевидцев, движение затруднено в обе стороны. Это подтверждают данные Яндекс.Карт. 

