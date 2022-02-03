-12.2 C
Рязань
Четверг, 3 февраля, 2022

На площади Победы в Рязани мужчина с ножом угрожал прохожим

7info
Вечером 3 февраля на площади Победы мужчина угрожал ножом прохожим. Видео инцидента опубликовала группа «Рязань».

— Приставал к людям, угрожал за долги, — сообщает очевидец.

Сотрудники полиции проводят проверку по факту случившегося.

