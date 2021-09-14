17.3 C
Рязань
Вторник, 14 сентября, 2021
На парковке в Рязани обокрали машину, разбив стекло

На парковке в Рязани обокрали машину, разбив стекло

На парковке у дома № 33 на Московском шоссе, разбив стекло на передней двери, обокрали машину. Об этом владелец автомобиля сообщил в группе Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР.

— Обокрали машину. Разбили стекло, украли все документы на машину, магнитолу, — написал автор поста.

Рязанец просит откликнуться очевидцев преступления.

