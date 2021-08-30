19 C
Рязань
Вторник, 31 августа, 2021
На Московском шоссе Рязани произошло ДТП

7info
Вечером в понедельник, 30 августа, на Московском шоссе Рязани произошло ДТП. Информацией поделилась группа «Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР».

— ДТП на Московском шоссе перед остановкой Дом Книги, правый ряд, будьте аккуратнее, — говорится в сообщении.

На месте работают сотрудники ГИБДД, подробности устанавливаются.

