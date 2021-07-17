28.8 C
Рязань
Суббота, 17 июля, 2021
Игрок ХК «Рязань» проведёт тренировочные сборы с клубом КХЛ

7info
Защитник хоккейного клуба «Рязань» Николай Полунин проходит тренировочные сборы с подольским «Витязем». Об этом сообщила пресс-служба «горожан».

— До 15 августа защитник Николай Полунин будет находиться в распоряжении клуба-партнёра, — говорится в сообщении. — Вместе с «Витязем» хоккеист пройдёт подготовку к новому регулярному чемпионату.

