22.2 C
Рязань
Вторник, 3 августа, 2021
На главнуюКоронавирус
КоронавирусКоронавирус РязаньНовости Рязани

Еще 122 человека заразились коронавирусом за сутки в Рязанской области

Елена Лобанова
Еще 122 человека заразились коронавирусом за сутки в Рязанской области
Изображение Gerd Altmann с сайта Pixabay
- Advertisement -

На момент 3 августа в Рязанской области зарегистрировали 122 новых случая заражения. Об этом сообщает региональный оперштаб.

Темп прироста за сутки составил 0,34%.

С начала пандемии в регионе зафиксировали 35 537 случаев заражения.

— Все мероприятия, необходимые для предотвращения дальнейшего распространения коронавируса, выполняются в полном объеме, — говорится в сообщении.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,522ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]