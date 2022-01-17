-8.6 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 17 января, 2022
Мэр Рязани Елена Сорокина лично вышла на уборку города от снега

7info

Глава администрации Рязани Елена Сорокина лично вышла убирать снег. Фото с лопатой она опубликовала ВКонтакте.

Ранее мэр писала, что готова сама убирать снег в городе.

Судя по снимку, убиралась Сорокина у ЦПКиО. Фото размещено 16 января.

