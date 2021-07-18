23.6 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 18 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости мира
Новости мираОбщество

Эксперт рассказал о важности регулярного отключения Wi-Fi

Елена Лобанова
Эксперт рассказал о важности регулярного отключения Wi-Fi
- Advertisement -

Директор по информационной безопасности одной из компании Александр Герасимов рассказал, что Wi-Fi нужно отключать регулярно. Об этом сообщает агентство «Прайм»

Wi-Fi нужно отключать всегда, когда он не используется. В противном случае злоумышленник может создать поддельную точку доступа с повторяющим название легитимной точки. 

— Опасность состоит в том, что зачастую устройства автоматически подключаются к некоторым сетям. После у злоумышленника появится возможность перехватывать трафик, видеть передаваемые пароли, номера кредитных карт и так далее, — отметил эксперт.

Александр Герасимов добавил, что открытые Wi-Fi могут собирать определенные данные без какого-либо подтверждения. 

— Вместе с поддельной точкой мошенники могут создать еще и Captive Portal. Это та самая страница, которая появляется после подключения к Wi-Fi-сети и требует от пользователя выполнить некоторые действия для получения доступа в интернет — например, ввести номер телефона и подтвердить его СМС-кодом, — указал Герасимов.

По его словам, так мошенники собирают логины и пароли от разных сервисов.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,525ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]