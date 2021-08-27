24.6 C
Рязань
Пятница, 27 августа, 2021
До +26 градусов ожидается в Рязанской области в субботу

Елена Лобанова
В субботу, 28 августа, в Рязанской области ожидается до +26 градусов. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального МЧС.

По данным Гидрометцентра, рязанцев ждет переменная облачность без осадков. Восточный ветер будет дуть со скоростью 6-11 м/с.

— Температура воздуха по области ночью +9…+14 градусов, а днем +21…+26 градусов, — говорится в сообщении.

