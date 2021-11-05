10.3 C
Детектив Шумякина объявила о новом сборе добровольцев на поиски Елены Логуновой

Александр Ильин

Частный детектив Екатерина Шумякина, которая занимается поисками пропавшей рязанки Елены Логуновой, объявила в своём Instagram-аккаунте о новом сборе добровольцев.

«Нужна помощь добровольцев на поиски в Рязани 06.11.2021», — написала она. 

Желающих помочь детектив попросила обращаться в директ.

Фото: instagram.com/detective_shumyakina

