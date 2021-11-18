-1.6 C
Рязань
Четверг, 18 ноября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Адвокат мужа пропавшей рязанки Елены Логуновой прокомментировал обнаруженные в квартире пятна крови

Александр Ильин

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Адвокат Иван Беззубцев, представляющий интересы мужа пропавшей рязанки Елены Логуновой Александра, прокомментировал информация о пятках крови, которые нашли при осмотре квартиры. Об этом пишет портал 62INFO.

“Да, в последнее время в общественное обсуждение вбрасывается информация об обнаруженных следах крови. Сами по себе следы крови могут быть объяснены различными обстоятельствами: бытовыми травмами, естественными процессами, болезненным состоянием человека, сопровождающимся различными кровотечениями”, — сказал он. 

Адвокат также пояснил, что, в первую очередь, нужно установить, чья это была кровь. 

“Также имеет значение расположение и размер таких следов, могут ли они быть объяснены предполагаемым механизмом содеянного. Насколько мне известно, на данный момент принадлежность крови не установлена, не бытовые версии происхождения обнаруженных следов не находят своего подтверждения”, — добавил Беззубцев.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram.

Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,826ЧитателиЧитать
1,518ЧитателиЧитать