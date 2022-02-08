0.5 C
Рязань
Вторник, 8 февраля, 2022

Адвокат Калинов сомневается, что пропавшая рязанка Елена Логунова жива

Адвокат Калинов сомневается, что пропавшая рязанка Елена Логунова жива

Александр Ильин
Адвокат Максим Калинов, представляющий интересы родителей пропавшей рязанки Елены Логуновой, заявил, что ему сложно поверить в то, что девушка жива, пишет «КП-Рязань».

Юрист сомневается в версии, что Елена Логунова могла сама уйти. 

«Как бывший следователь могу сказать, что не верю в подобные версии… Мне очень бы хотелось ошибиться, поверьте. Очень бы хотелось верить, что Елена жива, но с высоты своего профессионального опыта мне сложно в это поверить. Все версии, что она куда-то ушла, пропала… Нет, нет, нет и еще раз нет. Это мое личное мнение», — рассказал Калинов.

Ранее адвокат заявил, что у следствия осталась единственная версия исчезновения рязанки Елены Логуновой

