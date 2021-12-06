-1 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 6 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В школе № 6 в Рязани распылили перцовый баллончик

7info

Днём 6 декабря в школе № 6 Рязани распылили перцовый баллончик. Об этом, ссылаясь на очевидца, сообщает Рзн.инфо.

Школьники покидают здание. По словам очевидца, все кашляют, закрывают рты.

Предположительно, баллончик распыли восьмиклассник.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,838ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img