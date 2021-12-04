-1 C
Рязань
Суббота, 4 декабря, 2021
В Сасове легковушка въехала под столб

Александр Ильин
Фото: Сасово online

Утром 4 декабря в городе Сасово Рязанской области легковой автомобиль врезался в столб и «повис». Фото с места ДТП опубликовали в группе «Сасово online» Вконтакте. 

Официальная информация о случившемся уточняется. 

