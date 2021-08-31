28.6 C
Рязань
Вторник, 31 августа, 2021
В Рязанской области выявлено еще 115 случаев заражения коронавирусом

7info
В Рязанской области выявлено еще 115 случаев заражения коронавирусом
Изображение Gerd Altmann с сайта Pixabay

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Во вторник, 31 августа, зарегистрировано 115 новых случаев заражения коронавирусом, сообщила оперативная группа правительства Рязанской области.

Темп прироста за сутки — 0,30%.

С начала пандемии COVID-19 заразились 38 тысяч 911 рязанцев.

