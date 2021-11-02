4.5 C
Рязань
Среда, 3 ноября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Рязанской области утвердили дату проведения Единого дня выпускника в 2022 году

7info7

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В Рязанской области утвердили дату проведения Единого дня выпускника в 2022 году. Распоряжение с подписью главы региона Николая Любимова опубликовано в газете «Рязанские ведомости».

Так, Единый день выпускника в Рязанской области пройдёт 25 июня.

Установить дату проведения Дня выпускников общеобразовательных организаций Рязанской области в 2022 году — 25 июня 2022 года, — говорится в документе.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,796ЧитателиЧитать
1,520ЧитателиЧитать