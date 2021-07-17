27.9 C
Рязань
Суббота, 17 июля, 2021
В Рязанской области ожидается жара до +37 градусов

7info
В Рязанской области ожидается жара до +37 градусов
Изображение Gerd Altmann с сайта Pixabay
МЧС выпустило второе за сутки метеопредупреждение для рязанцев. На этот раз о сильной жаре.

В субботу, 17 июля, на территории региона ожидается жара +35…+37 градусов.

Ранее ведомство предупредило о грозе и сильном ветре.

