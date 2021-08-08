25 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 8 августа, 2021
В Рязани завершили строительство центра для семей с приемными детьми

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани завершили строительство центра для семей с приемными детьми. Об этом сообщает Госстройнадзор.

Новый объект располагается в селе Поляны, в городке «Ключ».

Напомним, соглашение о строительстве объект подписал Николай Любимов в 2019 году.

