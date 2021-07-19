22.7 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 19 июля, 2021
В Рязани закрыли ресторан «Золотая шпора»

7info
В Рязани закрыли ресторан «Золотая шпора». Об этом сообщила официальная страница ВКонтакте.

Последним днём работы заведения в режиме спецобслуживания стало воскресенье, 18 июля.

— Сотни новых блюд и коктейлей, гастроужины и музыкальные вечера — это был хороший путь, — написал автор поста о годах работы ресторана.

Причину закрытия не назвали.

