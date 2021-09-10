17 C
Рязань
Пятница, 10 сентября, 2021
Новости РязаниОбщество

В Рязани отрыли движение транспорта по улице Новой

В Рязани открыли для движение транспорта участок улицы Новой, где делался ремонт теплотрассы. Об этом утром 10 сентября сообщила пресс-служба городской администрации.

Муниципальные автобусы № 4, 6, 17, 20 вернулись на прежние маршруты.

