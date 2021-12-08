1.7 C
Рязань
Среда, 8 декабря, 2021
В Рязани после непогоды затопило Окскую улицу

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / vk.com/rzn_city

В Кальном 8 декабря после таяния снега затопило Окскую улицу. Видео происшествия разместили в социальных сетях. 

На кадрах видно, что под водой оказался даже припаркованный автомобиль. 

«Вся вода с Муромского шоссе стекает к нашим домам! Очередное ,спасибо, строительству школы. Съезд для строительной техники расширили, а асфальтовое заграждение снесли, которое направляло сточные воды в ручей!», — пишут рязанцы. 

