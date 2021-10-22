12.6 C
Рязань
Пятница, 22 октября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Олимпийском городке машина врезалась в забор

7info

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В Олимпийском городке в Рязани автомобиль врезался в забор. Фото в редакцию РИА «7 новостей» прислал очевидец.

По его словам, авария случилась в ночь на пятницу, 22 октября. Подробности произошедшего неизвестны.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,753ЧитателиЧитать
1,520ЧитателиЧитать