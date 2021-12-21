-14.7 C
Рязань
Вторник, 21 декабря, 2021
В Госавтоинспекции прокомментировали массовое ДТП на Московском шоссе Рязани

Александр Ильин
Фото: АвтоБлог Рязань

В Госавтоинспекции Рязанской области дали комментарий аварии у «Барса на Московском», которое случилось днём 21 декабря. 

«В ДТП пострадавших не зарегистрировано. Транспортные средства получили механические повреждения», — пояснили в ведомстве. 

Напомним, авария стала причиной серьёзной пробки в центре города.

