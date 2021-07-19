22.7 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 19 июля, 2021
7info
Спасатели подняли труп из пруда в Рязани
Поздно вечером в воскресенье, 18 июля, сотрудники спасательной службы подняли тело мужчины из пруда в Рязани. Об этом сообщила пресс-служба ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области.

— К работам привлекались 1 единица техники, 4 человека дежурной смены ЦСС города Рязани, — говорится в сообщении.

Мужчина утонул в Черезовском пруду в Дашково-Песочне.

