Воскресенье, 21 ноября, 2021
Солотчинское шоссе встало в пробку — опубликованы фото коллапса

В субботу, 20 ноября, Солотчинское шоссе Рязани встало в пробку из-за дорожных работ. Об этом РИА «7 новостей» уже сообщало.

Сегодня появились фотографии транспортного коллапса. Снимки опубликовала группа «RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ».

— Вчерашняя утренняя пробка из Солотчи в Рязань, около «Снегирей», — говорится в сообщении.

Солотчинское шоссе встало в пробку — опубликованы фото коллапса

