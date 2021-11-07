5 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 7 ноября, 2021
Шерин выразил благодарность за поддержку в назначении и. о. руководителя Рязанского отделения ЛДПР

7info

Бывший депутат Госдумы от Рязанской области Александр Шерин выразил благодарность людям, поддержавшим его назначение исполняющим обязанности координатора регионального отделения ЛДПР.

— Моим настоящим друзьям и истинным соратникам по партии выражаю благодарность за поддержку назначения меня и. о.координатора Рязанского РО ЛДПР! Именно в эти дни ваша поддержка очень важна! Работаем вместе на благо региона! — написал Шерин у Фейсбуке.

