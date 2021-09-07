11.1 C
Рязань
Вторник, 7 сентября, 2021
Рязанцев пригласили на универсальную ярмарку

7info
Администрация Рязани пригласила горожан на универсальную ярмарку. Объявление опубликовал официальный сайт мэрии.

Ярмарка пройдёт с 9 по 11 сентября на площадке у дома № 6 корпус 5 на улице Сельских строителей.

— Управление экономики и цифрового развития приглашает горожан посетить универсальную ярмарку для продажи товаров народного потребления, — говорится в сообщении.

