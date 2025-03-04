Вторник, 4 марта, 2025
1.2 C
Рязань
Армия и СВО

Рязанские ветераны СВО представят регион на Всероссийском Кубке Защитников Отечества

Валерия Мединская

Первый Всероссийский «Кубок Защитников Отечества» по зимним видам спорта пройдет в Ханты-Мансийске с 12 по 18 марта. В соревнованиях примут участие более З00 ветеранов СВО из 60 регионов страны. Они будут состязаться в следж-хоккее, лыжных гонках, биатлоне, горнолыжном спорте и сноуборде.

«Задача фонда «Защитники Отечества» – поддерживать наших героев во всех начинаниях, поэтому мы организуем много самых разных спортивных соревнований. Это отличная реабилитация для ветеранов СВО: общение с товарищами, нагрузки и победы позитивно влияют на их моральное и физическое состояние. После проведения комплексных состязаний «Кубок Защитников Отечества» в нескольких федеральных округах и на всероссийском уровне мы решили организовать соревнования по зимним видам спорта», – заявила статс-секретарь – заместитель Министра обороны России, председатель фонда «Защитники Отечества» Анна Цивилева.

Рязанскую область на всероссийском «Кубке защитников Отечества» по зимним видам спорта среди ветеранов специальной военной операции представят пять участников.

«Фонд помогает героям СВО вернуться к полноценной жизни, и спорт здесь играет ключевую роль. «Кубок Защитников Отечества» – это не только соревнования, но и путь к новым достижениям, возможность для героев показать свою силу, волю и командный дух, а также шанс найти новых друзей и единомышленников», — отметила руководитель филиала фонда «Защитники Отечества» в Рязанской области Ольга Маскаева.

12+

Материалы рубрики