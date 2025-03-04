Рязанские ветераны СВО представят регион на Всероссийском Кубке Защитников Отечества

Первый Всероссийский «Кубок Защитников Отечества» по зимним видам спорта пройдет в Ханты-Мансийске с 12 по 18 марта. В соревнованиях примут участие более З00 ветеранов СВО из 60 регионов страны. Они будут состязаться в следж-хоккее, лыжных гонках, биатлоне, горнолыжном спорте и сноуборде.
Рязанскую область на всероссийском «Кубке защитников Отечества» по зимним видам спорта среди ветеранов специальной военной операции представят пять участников.
Cookies are small text files that can be used by websites to make a user's experience more efficient. The law states that we can store cookies on your device if they are strictly necessary for the operation of this site. For all other types of cookies we need your permission. This site uses different types of cookies. Some cookies are placed by third party services that appear on our pages.
Marketing cookies are used to track visitors across websites. The intention is to display ads that are relevant and engaging for the individual user and thereby more valuable for publishers and third party advertisers.