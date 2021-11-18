-2.1 C
Рязань
Четверг, 18 ноября, 2021
Рязанка пожаловалась на собак, «терроризирующих» Московский район

7info

Жительница Рязани пожаловалась на хозяйку собак, которые буквально «терроризируют» Московский район города. Пост появился в группе «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте».

«Долгое время М. (фамилия указана ВКонтакте) и ее собаки терроризируют жителей Московского района, агрессивные животные на самовыгуле бегают по улицам Мервинская и Костычева. Эта дама занимается разведением, дабы подобных собак по городу стало ещё больше», — говорится в сообщении.

По словам рязанки, собаки нападали на детей, погрызли других собак, кошек.

«И заметьте, псы без труда перепрыгивают через чужие заборы, рвут на своём пути все, что движется. И такое неблагоприятное соседство не удаётся утихомирить абсолютно ничем. Были множество заявлений, снимали новостные репортажи, вызывали полицию и многое другое, а меры не приняты нашими хваленными инстанциями до сих пор. Как спастись от этого, что думаете, Рязанцы?» — пишет автор поста.

