Вторник, 28 декабря, 2021
Дорожные происшествия Рязань

Последствия двух ДТП на Ряжском шоссе Рязани попали на видео

7info

Опубликовано видео с последствиями двух ДТП на Ряжском шоссе Рязани. Запись разместила группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

В обоих случаях легковые автомобили улетели в кювет. Известно об одном пострадавшем.

