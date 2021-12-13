-5.2 C
Опубликовано видео с места смертельного ДТП под Рязанью

7info

Появилось видео с места смертельного ДТП на трассе Рязань — Спасск. Запись разместила группа «Дороги Рязани».

На 11-м километре автодороги автомобиль Nissan Qashqai врезался в экскаватор. Водитель погиб.

Госавтоинспекция проводит проверку.

