Суббота, 15 января, 2022
Опубликовано видео с места ДТП с троллейбусом у рязанского ТРЦ «Премьер»

Александр Ильин
Фото: RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

В Сети появилось видео с места аварии на Московском шоссе Рязани, где Chevrolet Cruze врезался в троллейбус. Запись публикует группа RZN LIFE Вконтакте. 

«Легковушка влетела в троллейбус так, что ее не могли отцепить от него», — говорится в посте. 

Напомним, в результате ДТП никто не пострадал. 

