21.4 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 4 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

На улице Циолковского в Рязани сбили пешехода

Елена Лобанова
- Advertisement -

В воскресенье, 4 июля, в Рязани сбили пешехода. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в группе ВК «Подслушано у Водителей Рязани«.

ДТП произошло на перекрестке улицы Циолковского и проезда Яблочкова.

— Сбили пешехода. Вероятно, без серьёзных травм, — говорится в сообщении.

Официальной информации о произошедшем нет.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,528ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]